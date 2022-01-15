Sports

We won’t look down on Sudan, says Eguavoen

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has promised that his team won’t look down on Sudan when they both meet on Saturday evening at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. While addressing the media during the team’s press conference on Friday, Eguavoen said Sudan is as strong as any other team at the competition. The coach also praised the players for following instructions and playing according to the tactics put in place for the game while also revealing that all the players around are all important to the success of the team. “Sudan has equal strength like any other team.

We won’t look down on them,” he said. “The boys deserve a lot of credit for the way they carry out our system. We will approach the game with all form of seriousness. “Every team was given the opportunity to register 28 players and we are happy with the players on ground and want to always do things right.” On if he is going to change personnel in the game against Sudan, the former Enyimba coach said he hopes all the players are healthy ahead of the match. He added: It’s a little bit hard to say. We hope everyone is healthy to play, we will see what happens tomorrow as regards our line up.”

 

