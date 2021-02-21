We won’t pay ransom for Kagara abductees, FG declares

The Federal Government has declared it won’t pay ransom to secure the release of abducted students and teachers of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Saturday while featuring on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

He was reacting to speculations and reports that the Federal Government was prepared to exchange the abductees for huge ransom.

But when asked on Saturday whether the government had paid ransom or was considering the payment of ransom, the minister said: “No”.

He said: “We employ kinetic and non-kinetic (measures), you don’t throw away invitation to engage but the overall strategy you keep to your chest.”

The Minister also said the government will not tolerate any form of criminality in any form.

