News Top Stories

…we won’t rig elections, Akeredolu tells Wike

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged his Rivers State counterpart to exercise some restraints over what he described as spurious alleagations ahead of the October 10 governorship election noting that he won’t rig bto win election .

This is as the state’s chapter of APC also condemned Wike’s utterances over the polls, saying such a statement, “could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won”, without crude intimidation, violence and rigging. During a breakfast programme on Channels Television yesterday, Wike had alleged that following the victorious outing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, there is enormous pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins at all cost. However, Akeredolu, while speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the scheme by Wike to assume the role of godfather ahead of the poll would be resisted by the people of state.

While emphasizing that the Wike’s, “imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming, Akeredolu said tactics cannot work in the state. Akeredolu said: “In all aspects, Governor Wike deserves respect not just as governor but as a critical stakeholder in the Democratic journey. He has his inalienable rights as a citizen to express his mind and make comments about whatever he feels strongly about. “However, what amuses us is his imperious attitude and recourse to spurious allegations just because of an election. He should know that the people of the State who have a history of rejecting external influence and domination, will resist his attempt to play the role of a godfather in Ondo state. Ondo is not Rivers.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State APC in a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said: “Wike also said the recent gubernatorial election in Edo State, “is the best I has ever seen. “Although, he didn’t tell the world that the election was better than the one he claimed to have won in Rivers.” Kalejaiye said: “Decency in politics, and thoughts of transparent election are alien to the likes of Governor Oyesom Wike, due to their political background. “APC in Ondo State has no reason to contemplate rigging in a state where it has won the confidence of the people on account of performance and integrity. “For the benefits of Mr. Wike, we are banking on the popularity of our candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that of his running mate, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, and the projects APC led government has initiated and executed in less than four years.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to UN in September

Posted on Author Reporter

  World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States – like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un – to participate. The annual […]
News

Why crashed helicopter had no black box – AIB

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Despite the fact that the ill-fated Quorum Aviation Limited helicopter was not fitted with Flight Data Recorder (FDR), popularly known as the Black Box, the agency said investigation into the crash would not be hampered. AIB’s Commissioner, Mr. Akin Olateru, at a press briefing on the accident in Lagos yesterday, disclosed that the preliminary report […]
News

ADC collapses structure into APC for Akeredolu re-election

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

With about 20 days to the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo West and East Federal constituency yesterday collapsed its structure into the All Progressives Congress (APC). The ADC led by Wale Akinlosotu and Dr. Obama, joined the APC with all its twenty -two Ward chairmen and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: