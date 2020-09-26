…we won’t rig elections, Akeredolu tells Wike

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged his Rivers State counterpart to exercise some restraints over what he described as spurious alleagations ahead of the October 10 governorship election noting that he won’t rig bto win election .

This is as the state’s chapter of APC also condemned Wike’s utterances over the polls, saying such a statement, “could only emanate from a man who never believed that elections could be won”, without crude intimidation, violence and rigging. During a breakfast programme on Channels Television yesterday, Wike had alleged that following the victorious outing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, there is enormous pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the All Progressives Congress (APC) wins at all cost. However, Akeredolu, while speaking through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, said the scheme by Wike to assume the role of godfather ahead of the poll would be resisted by the people of state.

While emphasizing that the Wike’s, “imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming, Akeredolu said tactics cannot work in the state. Akeredolu said: “In all aspects, Governor Wike deserves respect not just as governor but as a critical stakeholder in the Democratic journey. He has his inalienable rights as a citizen to express his mind and make comments about whatever he feels strongly about. “However, what amuses us is his imperious attitude and recourse to spurious allegations just because of an election. He should know that the people of the State who have a history of rejecting external influence and domination, will resist his attempt to play the role of a godfather in Ondo state. Ondo is not Rivers.”

Meanwhile, the Ondo State APC in a statement signed by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said: “Wike also said the recent gubernatorial election in Edo State, “is the best I has ever seen. “Although, he didn’t tell the world that the election was better than the one he claimed to have won in Rivers.” Kalejaiye said: “Decency in politics, and thoughts of transparent election are alien to the likes of Governor Oyesom Wike, due to their political background. “APC in Ondo State has no reason to contemplate rigging in a state where it has won the confidence of the people on account of performance and integrity. “For the benefits of Mr. Wike, we are banking on the popularity of our candidate, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that of his running mate, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, and the projects APC led government has initiated and executed in less than four years.”

