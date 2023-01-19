We won’t stop elections in S’East, says MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has promised not to disrupt the February 25-March 11 general election in the South East, urging eligible voters to come out to exercise their franchise. Director of Information Samuel Edeson gave the assurance in a statement on behalf of the separatist group yesterday. The group said: “After more insightful and intensive deliberations on the current affairs of the Nigerian state and future plight of the people of Igbo land, we reaffirm our primary and avowed goal of actualizing Biafra through the principle of non-violence and international diplomacy in collaboration and brotherhood with other progressive pro-Biafra groups.

“MASSOB, having realised that Igbo people cannot forcefully impose our desirable interest on the people of Nigeria and also, having understood the principle of non-violence, MASSOB agrees and resolves that the Nigerian state will independently and internally observe and conduct their political exercises, including general election in Igbo land. “MASSOB, in the wisdom of internationally recognised freedom of political participation and exercises, we declare that this year’s general election will not be stopped or boycotted in any part of the Southeast.

The people of the Southeast region are free to participate in the electoral processes of Nigeria, because our political space must be filled. “Having also realised the importance of political and economic powers, and its usefulness for the self-determination, MASSOB declares that Ndigbo will massively participate in the 2023 presidential, national assembly and state elections; to elect credible, selfless, and progressive persons to represent our people’s political interest.”

