News

We won’t tolerate harrassment of Nigerians in Ghana –FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The federal government says it will no longer tolerate the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana. Two weeks ago, some Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops. In June, part of Nigeria’s mission was demolished by the Ghanaian authorities in Accra, capital of Ghana. In a statement on Friday, Mohammed said over one million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria and they are not being maltreated. “The federal government has been documenting the acts of hostility towards Nigeria and Nigerians by the Ghanaian authorities.

These include; seizure of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes Road, Accra, which the Nigerian Government has used as diplomatic premises for almost 50 years,” he said. “Demolition of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, East Ridge, Accra, another serious breach of the Vienna Convention. “Aggressive and incessant deportation of Nigerians from Ghana. Between Jan. 2018 and Feb. 2019, 825 Nigerians were deported from Ghana.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu’s aide declares intention to lead NASSLAF

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Barrister Emeka Nwala, Special Assistant and Head of Administration to the office of the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, declared his intention to run for the office of Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF). Nwala made his declaration at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, assuring that if elected to the coveted […]
News

Benue varsity VC tests positive

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice-Chancellor of the Benue State University Makurdi, Prof. Msugh Kembe, yesterday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Kembe, who disclosed this on his Facebook wall, said he had symptoms of fever and body fatigue and had been in self-isolation since he discovered his positive exposure to the virus. The VC urged staff of […]
News

I didn’t purchase house for my son in Abuja –Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Muhammad Kabir

T he Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) yesterday said he did not buy any house for his son in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The rebuttal of the AGF was sequel to a report by an online news portal that he had bought a N300 million property […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: