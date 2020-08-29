We won’t tolerate harrassment of Nigerians in Ghana –FG

The federal government says it will no longer tolerate the harassment of Nigerians in Ghana. Two weeks ago, some Nigerian traders in Ghana raised the alarm over the closure of their shops. In June, part of Nigeria’s mission was demolished by the Ghanaian authorities in Accra, capital of Ghana. In a statement on Friday, Mohammed said over one million Ghanaians are resident in Nigeria and they are not being maltreated. “The federal government has been documenting the acts of hostility towards Nigeria and Nigerians by the Ghanaian authorities.

These include; seizure of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 10, Barnes Road, Accra, which the Nigerian Government has used as diplomatic premises for almost 50 years,” he said. “Demolition of the Nigerian Mission’s property located at No. 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street, East Ridge, Accra, another serious breach of the Vienna Convention. “Aggressive and incessant deportation of Nigerians from Ghana. Between Jan. 2018 and Feb. 2019, 825 Nigerians were deported from Ghana.”

