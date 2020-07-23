News

We won’t tolerate killing of Christians anymore in Nigeria-ECWA President

Posted on

President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya has expressed deep sadness over the on-going decimation of Christians in various communities in Nigeria particularly in Southern Kaduna State by suspected Fulani bandits.

He noted that Christians are attacked and killed in their homes with brazen impunity without any form of provocation.

Rev. Panya, in a press statement signed on Thursday in Jos, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State government to stop the frequent killing of Christians in Southern Kaduna and Nigeria.

He described as worrisome and curious the attacks on agrarian Christian communities which he said have become heightened in this farming season when the people who are expected to be actively engaged in their farms have been displaced and denied access to farm lands.

“It is very disturbing that these daily onslaughts on Christians in Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna in particular have been going on for too long unattended by the federal and state governments as if the lives of Christians no longer matter in the areas under attacks,” he said.

The ECWA President said the manner in which the attacks are being launched against Christian communities suggest clearly that the invaders are encamped in not too far location from the villages.

