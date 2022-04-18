Weak capacity denies Nigerian shippers access to $8bn oil freight

REGRETTABLE

Foreigners still dominate oil carriage over weak capacity by indigenous firms

Lack of funds to purchase ships may hinder local ship owners from benefiting from an average of $8 billion oil freight in the country’s coastal trade. The indigenous ship owners have been given spots by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to participate in the lifting of oil products after much pressure by stakeholders.

Before now, it had been estimated that the country was losing an average of $8 billion to foreign shipping lines. According to a former Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr Hassan Bello, over $9.08 billion was paid as freight for dry and wet cargoes to foreign ship owners in 2015 due to the absence of Nigerian-owned fleet plying international route.

He noted that in 2016, over $7.55 billion was estimated as opportunity loss, while $8.60 billion was the freight lost from import and export of dry and wet cargos in 2017. Bello stressed that the trend had been recurring over the years till date as indigenous shipping companies are deprived in crude oil lifting.

It was gathered that the arrangement had been on Free on Board (FoB) basis under which the buyer of crude oil products pays and takes every risk of transporting the products as Federal Government suffers no risk on the carriage of the products to the buyers.

However, President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners (NAMM), Capt Tajudeen Alao, revealed that the slots were given to only ship owners under the umbrella of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) to lift oil cargoes. He explained that lack of funds had hindered the ship owners from taking advantage of the opportunity.

Because of this predicament, the association urged the Federal Government to disburse the $200 million that had accrued in the Cabotage Vessel Finance Fund (CVFF) domiciled under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, however, noted that the money belonged to the Federal Government. He stressed that the Federal Ministry of Transportation could direct the indigenous ship owners to be integrated and create one single company to access the CVFF fund. Alao said:

“The Federal Government hijacked the fund; it was created for the purpose of helping indigenous practitioners build their businesses; people have contributed.

“The CVFF should be given to the people it was meant for. “Integration could be done, where four or five companies come together to lift crude. NNPC has now given SOAN access to lift cargo, but they don’t have the money. They cannot have access to it and if you want to get a normal bank loan, it is a long process and the interest rate is high.”

Alao sought the establishment of a maritime bank in Nigeria and not a regional maritime bank as being proposed. He stressed that the Nigerian maritime bank would go a long way in alleviating financial constraints of local shipping practitioners like shipowners, ship chandlers and so on.

He added: “I do support the establishment of the maritime bank, the local one, because what they have right now is for the regional, we should have a maritime bank in Nigeria, the bank should stand alone, it should not be CVFF money and with a very low interest rate.

“The maritime bank as a financial institution should be supported by the Federal government, but it is the industry practitioners that should be the shareholders. The CVFF is money contributed by law for a specific purpose.

“The regional maritime bank that the Federal Government signed into is for the African region; it can be accessed by anybody. The local one would have a favourable interest rate, and the people that would work it would not be general finance people, but those that understand maritime.

“Shipping takes a long time for loan repayments. The ship acquisition fund under the Shipping Decree 10 of 1987 is still there, where is the shipping policy and the ship acquisition fund?”

The president noted that nobody was talking about the three per cent that NIMASA is collecting, comprising two per cent for administrative purposes and one per cent for government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...