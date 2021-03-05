Weak institutions responsible for Nigeria’s security problem- Obaseki

The Edo State Governor,Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said that weak institutions were responsible for the problems facing Nigeria, including security. The governor representated by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, made this assertion in Benin City at a one-day South South sensitization programme on community policing with a theme: “Understanding Community Policing; A Framework for Action.”

Obaseki said that the problems of Nigeria were the problems of weak institutions, insisting that “no matter what we do, things may not work because of weak institutions that promote and celebrate strong individual rather than strong institutions “We have weak institutions. If we don’t strengthen our institutions,no matter what we built,it will crash. We have spent all our lives building and celebrating individuals.

That is the problem of Nigeria and that mentality must change. If we don’t change that mentality,no number of Inspector General of Police,no number Chief of Army Staff or Naval Staff will change the problem.Our institutions are weak. We need to strengthen our institutions. “You can not give a young man gun and pay him N50,000, even when N50,000 cannot pay his transport fare to his office.

We have to start a conversation and that conversation has to start with building strong institutions. The Edo State government is in the forefront of supporting community and State Police.” He said In his address, the Inspector General of Police,Alhaji Mohammed Adamu representated by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 6,Mr Zaki Ahmed , said that the Community Policing project was conceived and designed by the IGP to bring partnership and collaboration between the police and Nigerians.

He said everybody needs security and deserved to be protected. “The programme is designed to set in motion our new partnership and collaboration between the Nigerian police and the people,aimed at bringing the police to the grassroot,the very instruments of security. “It is a problem solving technique,a bid to improve service delivery to the public.The police duty is protecting lives and properties. The partnership between community and the police is aimed at finding a solution of the anti social problem.”

