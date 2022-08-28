The Creator of earth has put so much in the earth to support growth and well-being of all the creatures.

There are plenty fishes in the Ocean and rivers, plenty animals of various kind in the bush, plants and vegetables, minerals resources, crude oil, fresh air etc all at the disposal of man, the head of all creations.

But examine the nations of the world today, especially in Africa, you will see poverty boldly written on people. Many people are living in abject poverty. Is this the will of God?

No. Why is it therefore that some people are rich while others are poor? Why is it that gulf between the haves and haves-not are getting wider.? Why so many hardworking, well educated, high income people are are not wealthy?

The truth is that while some have discovered principles of wealth creation, others are still in the dark as to how to empower themselves financially. There are principles that guide wealth creation, if you break these rules. The result is ridicules.

But if you obey the rules. You will be ushered into the temple of wealth All wealthy people in the world have consciously or unconsciously followed the principles that are being taught in this book. However, all poor fellows have consciously or unconsciously walk against the rules. It is very important that you put the rules to work as soon as you discover them.

No principle work on ils own. It has to be worked for it to produce the expected results. Wealth creation is a possibility for everyone irrespective their profession, sex, religion, location, race and financial background.

Whether you are a Banker or Baker, Petroleum products dealer or Palm oil seller, employee or employer labour, it is the same rules that must be followed to create wealth.

The rules are universal. They work anywhere in the world. We have examples of those who followed the simple rules to create wealth. These people, just to mention a few, include Benjamin Franklin, Folawiyo, Dangotes, Mike Adenuga, Otedola, Bill Gates of Our World.Benjamin Franklin of United States of America declared that ‘The way to wealth, if you desire it, is as plain as the way to market. It depends on two words, Industry and frugality”.

He lived in harmony with the laws governing wealth in order to secure a stable future for himself and his family. His devotion to key financial principles allowed him to retire at the age of 42.

Then he began to convert his money into enduring wealth. Becoming wealthy is not a matter of luck or chance. But that of choice. Wealth will not come if you fold your hands.

You must work, pray and follow the wealth creation principles. God’s book states in Deut 8:7-18. Deut 8:7-18 “For the Lord thy God bringeth thee into a good Land …

A land where thou shalt eat bread without scarceness, thou shalt not lack anything in it ….

When thou hast eaten and art full, then thou shalt bless the Lord thy God for the good land which he hath given thee. Beware that thou forget not the Lord thy God … Lest when thou hath eaten and art full, and hast built goodly houses …

And when thy lands arid thy flocks multiply, and thy silver and thy gold is multiplied …

And thou say in thine heart my power and the might of mine hand hath gotten me this.; wealth.

But thou shalt remember the Lord thy God: for it is he that giveth thee power to get wealth….”

It is very dear from the above passage, that God wants you to eat and be satisfied. He wants your gold, silver and wealth to multiply. Poverty is not a sign of Godliness. Healthiness is not the same thing as sinfulness. God is not interested in keeping you poor.

He is the most High; if you are his child; you are not to be most low. (Bishop Oyedepo stated this in one of his messages) God gives power to get wealth. Abraham, Isaac and Jacob served God and were wealthy.

God does not want you to be poor. It is the devil that wants to rob you of all the blessings God has planned for you. You must resist him and put the principles in this book to practice. You will soon be counted among the rich.

