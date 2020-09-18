Business

Wealth of US billionaires rises during pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The already vast fortunes of America’s 643 billionaires have soared by an average of 29% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which has at the same time laid waste to tens of millions of jobs around the world.
The richest of the superrich have benefited by $845bn, according to a report by a US progressive thinktank, the Institute for Policy Studies.
The report calculated that 643 billionaires in the US had racked up $845bn (£642bn) in collective wealth gains since March 18, when lockdowns began across the US and much of the rest of the world. The collective wealth of the billionaire class increased from $2.95tn to $3.8tn. That works out to gains of $141bn a month, or $4.7bn a day, reports The Guardian.
Over the same period, more than 197,000 Americans have died from coronavirus and more than 50m Americans have lost their jobs.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and chief executive of Amazon, who was already the world’s richest person, has benefited most from the pandemic and subsequent global lockdowns. His personal fortune, as estimated by Forbes magazine, has risen by $73.2bn since the start of the crisis to a record $186.2bn. That 65% increase results mostly from the soaring value of Amazon shares as more people turn to the delivery service. In just one day in July, Bezos saw his fortune increase by more than £10bn.
Elon Musk, founder and chief executive of electric car company Tesla, has also benefited from the pandemic. His estimated fortune has risen by 274%, to $92bn, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg has seen his wealth increase by 84% or $45.9bn to $100.6bn.
Bill Gates, who has pledged to give at least half of his fortune to charity and has already pledged a “few billion dollars” to the fight against coronavirus, has seen his estimated fortune grow by 19% to $116bn.
The vast gains have prompted calls for a windfall tax on super-rich tech titans to help pay for the economic recovery from the pandemic.
Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar, both Democratic senators, have introduced legislation dubbed the “Make Billionaires Pay Act” for a one-off 60% tax on the wealth gains of billionaires between March 18 and the end of the year to help working Americans cover healthcare costs.
Under Sanders’ proposal, Bezos would pay a one-time wealth tax of $42.8bn, and Musk would pay $27.5bn.
Robert Reich, who served as US labour secretary under President Clinton, said “American capitalism is off the rails” and a “wealth tax” was urgently needed to help redress the yawning inequality gap.
“Jeff Bezos could give every Amazon employee $105,000 and still be as rich as he was before the pandemic. If that doesn’t convince you we need a wealth tax, I’m not sure what will.”
“The billionaire economy has been turbocharged by policymakers, who are now stalling on relief for the real economy,” said Chuck Collins, director of the Institute for Policy Studies’ Program on Inequality and co-author of the Billionaire Bonanza 2020 report. “The difference is stark between profits for billionaires and the widespread economic misery in our nation. Clearly, the priorities of elected officials in Washington, DC are completely upside down.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NCC: Emergency Communications Centres now in 18 states, FCT

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said it had built functional Emergency Communications Centres (ECC) in 19 states of the federation. Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, who disclosed this during the commissioning of the latest ECC in Imo State, reiterated the Commission’s determination to operationalise the centre in all the 36 states and […]
Business

Sigma Pensions, NANPF sign MoU on pension scheme

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sigma Pensions and the National Association of Nigeria Professional Footballers (NANPF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to offer local and international professional footballers a safety net in their retirement. The customised scheme is expected to commence from the 2020/2021 Football season and was signed by the President and the General Secretary of NANPF […]
Business

BDCs gear up to resume forex sales

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

POSITIVE CBN expected to resume sales to BDCs when international flights resume   T he Federal Government’s announcement, last week, that international flights would resume in weeks, has pushed Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the country into making preparations for an imminent resumption of foreign exchange sales in their segment of the market, findings […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: