News

Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Two brothers from the wealthy Gupta family have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, the South African government has announced.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former president Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence, reports the BBC.

Extradition talks are taking place with the UAE, South African officials say.

The brothers fled South Africa after a judicial commission began probing their involvement in corruption in 2018.

They are accused of paying financial bribes in order to win lucrative state contracts and influence powerful government appointments.

The family moved from India to South Africa in 1993. They also face accusations of money laundering in India, where tax officials raided properties belonging to them in 2018 in multiple cities, including their company office in capital Delhi.

Many of the most serious corruption allegations levelled against the Indian-born brothers focus on their relationship with Jacob Zuma, who was president of South Africa from 2009 until he was forced to step down amid a storm of corruption allegations nine years later.

The Gupta family is accused of using their close links with Zuma to wield enormous political power across all levels of South African government – winning business contracts, influencing high-profile government appointments and misappropriating state funds.

Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

After the brothers fled the country, South Africa negotiated an extradition treaty with the UAE in 2021.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has said it hoped the agreement would lead to the return of the Guptas to face charges, but it was not immediately clear following the arrests whether the brothers will return to South Africa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Lagos East: APC, PDP know fate March 1

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos, will on March 1, deliver judgement in respect of a suit on the bye-election for the Lagos East Senatorial District held on December 5, 2020. The PDP and its candidate in the poll, Babatunde Gbadamosi, are the first and second applicants, while the Independent National […]
News

2023: Suswam faces battle as ex-Ortom’s CoS joins Senate race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom’s ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) Pastor Terwase Orbunde’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Benue North East senatorial election in 2023 could potentially affect Senator Gabriel Suswam’s chances of retaining his seat in the National Assembly. According to sources, his popularity will […]
News

UNILAG, 3 other varsities win £1.9m research grant

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), two other universities in Africa and one in the United Kingdom have been awarded a research grant worth £1.9 million by the United Kingdom Research Institute (UKRI). The other universities are Makerere University Uganda and University of Sheffield, UK, who are to serve as collaborating institutions. The grant, which is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica