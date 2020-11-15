News Top Stories

Wealthy Nigerians can afford private security protection, says Magnus Abe

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji Comment(0)

A member of the Senate in the 8th National Assembly (NASS), Senator Magnus Abe, has called for the establishment of private security for Nigerians who can afford them, even as he said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) withdrawal of police escorts from some 60 corporate, individuals and churches was not political.

 

Magnus Abe, who made the call on a breakfast show monitored in Lagos during the week, also said that the police deserve the support of all now that they have come out with a better plan to secure every one. He said: “My take is that a lot of Nigerians have the resources to pay for security. If we pay for security outfit that are certified by the police, and the people are allowed to bear arms, because a security man that has no arms is useless to anybody in a kind of environment in which the criminals carry weapons.

 

“The security is manned by firms that are certified by security personnel and those paid to have these guards protect them and their children. For example, if you look at that list, it contains the names of those can afford it. There is nowhere in the world rich people live without security. Everybody knows that they are constantly in danger.

 

Somebody like (Aliko) Dangote, cannot move around without protection. When Mark Zukerberg came here, he came with his own security.” Speaking on the advantages, Abe said: “This will also offer jobs to thousands of ex –service men who are roaming the streets and cannot pay their children’s school fees.

 

We should expand the conversation beyond the mundane and go into creative ideas that will not only help the economy, but help the people to make life safer because if we have that option, a lot of people will not go and deplete the scarce manpower of the police.”

 

On whether the action of the IGP amounts to political interference, the one-time Secretary to the State Government (Rivers) explained: “For me, it is not an issue. When I was in the Senate, my security detail was withdrawn by the PDP government, for no reason other than the fact that I was opposing the government. The same government restored the security when they saw that I was actually in real danger.

 

The police is not outside political interference sometime. “But I know that the police have the capacity to resist interference when the lives of Nigerians are involved. I do not believe that this action is political. I am a member of the APC, not just a member; I am one of the leaders of the party. I am a member of the board of the NDDC. I do not see them doing this for political purposes. What I know is that the police deserve the support of all of us including myself.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wigwe: Banks should partner states on solar power

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has tasked commercial banks to work with state governments to embrace solar power solution to resolve the country’s power issues. Wigwe made the appeal yesterday at the 13th Annual Banking & Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), at which there […]
News

Four Chinese workers kidnapped in C’River regain freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Four Chinese nationals in Oban community in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State who were abducted at gun point 22 days ago have regained their freedom. It was learnt that the victims, Kan Jinxi, Hujinchang, Jiang Jijun and Cheng Qing, were kidnapped at the premises of Danatrite Construction Company in Oban, Akamkpa […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s active mobile subscriptions hit 203m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as telcos activate 4.2m new lines in 1 month Internet subscriptions rise to 149.7m Active subscriptions for mobile telecommunications service in Nigeria has now surpassed the country’s 200 million estimated population data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed. According to the commission, subscriptions over the mobile networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel,and 9mobile […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: