Wealthy Nigerians can afford private security protection, says Magnus Abe

A member of the Senate in the 8th National Assembly (NASS), Senator Magnus Abe, has called for the establishment of private security for Nigerians who can afford them, even as he said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP’s) withdrawal of police escorts from some 60 corporate, individuals and churches was not political.

Magnus Abe, who made the call on a breakfast show monitored in Lagos during the week, also said that the police deserve the support of all now that they have come out with a better plan to secure every one. He said: “My take is that a lot of Nigerians have the resources to pay for security. If we pay for security outfit that are certified by the police, and the people are allowed to bear arms, because a security man that has no arms is useless to anybody in a kind of environment in which the criminals carry weapons.

“The security is manned by firms that are certified by security personnel and those paid to have these guards protect them and their children. For example, if you look at that list, it contains the names of those can afford it. There is nowhere in the world rich people live without security. Everybody knows that they are constantly in danger.

Somebody like (Aliko) Dangote, cannot move around without protection. When Mark Zukerberg came here, he came with his own security.” Speaking on the advantages, Abe said: “This will also offer jobs to thousands of ex –service men who are roaming the streets and cannot pay their children’s school fees.

We should expand the conversation beyond the mundane and go into creative ideas that will not only help the economy, but help the people to make life safer because if we have that option, a lot of people will not go and deplete the scarce manpower of the police.”

On whether the action of the IGP amounts to political interference, the one-time Secretary to the State Government (Rivers) explained: “For me, it is not an issue. When I was in the Senate, my security detail was withdrawn by the PDP government, for no reason other than the fact that I was opposing the government. The same government restored the security when they saw that I was actually in real danger.

The police is not outside political interference sometime. “But I know that the police have the capacity to resist interference when the lives of Nigerians are involved. I do not believe that this action is political. I am a member of the APC, not just a member; I am one of the leaders of the party. I am a member of the board of the NDDC. I do not see them doing this for political purposes. What I know is that the police deserve the support of all of us including myself.”

Like this: Like Loading...