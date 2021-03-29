News

Weapons procurement: Buhari to present supplementary budget to NASS

…as NGF tasks govts to tackle root causes of insurgency, banditry

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the National Assembly of an impending supplementary budget for the procurement of weapons and equipments for the security agents for them to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.
This came as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) tasked governments at all levels to tackle the root causes of the challenges of insecurity.
Speaking with newsmen on the outcome of his closed door meeting with the President on the issue of insecurity Monday, the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said: “I can tell you, and I don’t think I’ll be breaching any confidence, that one of the good news I came away with from the President now on this issue is that he’s already informed the National Assembly that they will be receiving a special request from him on procurement of equipment on an accelerated basis for our security services, because that was one of the issues that we put before him and he was very categorical that yes, we have a point.

 

“Some of the equipment that had been procured is on the way, it hasn’t arrived, but it will soon arrive. There is also a need to buy more equipment and he is going into government-to-government partnership with a number of countries and that would necessitate an accelerated clearance from the National Assembly.

 

“What I’m saying in essence is they’ve been able to assess their situation on coming to that office and they made a very honest assessment of what’s on ground, which is militating against their effective clearance of the insurgents and that’s something that will happen.”

