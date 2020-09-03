Health

Wear mask while having sex, Canada’s top doctor suggests

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Skip kissing and consider wearing a mask when having sex to protect yourself from catching the coronavirus, Canada’s chief medical officer said on Wednesday, adding that going solo remains the lowest risk sexual option in a pandemic.
Dr Theresa Tam said in a statement there is little chance of catching COVID-19 from semen or vaginal fluid, but sexual activity with new partners does increase the risk of contracting the virus, particularly if there is close contact like kissing, reports Reuters.
“Like other activities during COVID-19 that involve physical closeness, there are some things you can do to minimize the risk of getting infected and spreading the virus,” she said.
Skip kissing, avoid face-to-face closeness, wear a mask that covers your mouth and nose, and monitor yourself and your partner for symptoms ahead of any sexual activity, Tam said.
“The lowest risk sexual activity during COVID-19 involves yourself alone,” she added.
Sexual health is an important part of overall health, Tam said, and by taking precautions, “Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing COVID-19.”
Canada has reported 129,425 cases of COVID-19 and 9,132 deaths, as of Sept 1. New daily cases are far below peak volumes, but there has been a recent uptick, driven by more infections in certain western Canadian provinces.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health

Michelle Obama: I have ‘low-grade depression’

Posted on Author Reporter

    Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has said she is suffering from “low-grade depression” because of the pandemic, racial tensions and the “hypocrisy” of the Trump administration. She said managing “emotional highs and lows” required “knowing yourself” and “the things that do bring you joy”. Mrs Obama said she has had difficulties with […]
Health

Stakeholder seeks budget line for nutrition

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Coordinator, The Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition (MeCAM) Nigeria, Mr Remmy Nweke has called on Federal and State Governments to institute budget lines for nutrition as a strategy to tackle malnutrition in the country. Nweke who made the call recently, similarly said the approval of such budget should not only be timely, there […]
Health

Trader seeks N9.3m for kidney transplant

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 33 years-old trader, Chukwuma Eboh, is seeking for N9.3 million for kidney transplant. The shoe trader in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was struck by kidney disease two years ago and it appears to have shattered his dreams, according to him. Speaking with our correspondent, he said his ambition has now given way to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: