Body & Soul

Wear that ‘Million Dollar man’ look like DJ Xclusive

Rotimi Alakija is a British Nigerian disc jockey, popularly Known As DJ Xclusive. Many of his female fans say he is Nigeria’s pretty boy DJ. He is ranked amongst the best Disc Jockeys in Nigeria. Aside his exceptional skills on the turntable, his personal style and good looks have kept him fresh in the mind of his fans. The music producer and recording artist has n e v e r b e e n f o u n d wanting when it comes to fashion. There are very few DJ’s in Nigeria, who are as stylish as DJ Xclusive. His dress sense as a DJ has changed the perception many have about the ‘music playing’ profession.

So, if you belong to the group that will love to copy his style, these are the five ways: 1.You must love to wear white: DJ Xclusive loves to wear white. He confirmed in an interview that white gives the ‘clean boy look’. 2. Rock Tuxedo Suit Like a pro: Xclusive rocks three piece suits, tuxedo even when he is to play as a DJ in a club. He says wearing suit makes him look like a million Dollar man and that is true. So, don’t let your profession restrict you from looking your best in a good suit.

  1. Let the gym be your companion: Xclusive does not joke with keeping fit. And that is one of the reasons he looks great at all times. So, don’t be lazy, work for the flat abs and broad shoulders. 4. Go for fashion items that fit: This DJ does not joke with fashion. So, make sure you are trendy and above all, what you wear must fit. 5. Have a good personality and always slay at every red carpet event.
 

