Wear your bald head with confidence like Ik Ogbonna

There are many reasons fans love Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna. His good looks and intimidating height is one of them. Another reason he is respected in the industry is his exceptional sense of style.

One of the unique qualities that stood him out for many years in the entertainment industry, is his natural bald head. Many may not fancy being bald, but, hey, the sexy actor says there is something manly about being naturally bald.

This is one look he has worn with confidence over the years, until a movie role suggested he gets some hair fixed to change his look. In an interview he granted in 2018, this is Ik Ogbonna’s reply to a question about people’s view about his being bald. “I wonder why people are bothered about me being bald. My bald sets me apart from other people. I love my look.

Sometimes, I wish I can go for surgery and take off my hair completely. I love my look. I have always kept this look before I became popular. I used to be a big fan of Boris Khojoe because of his bald hair. I liked his look with the beard but the problem I had was that I don’t have that much beard.

Even if I had hair, I would have chosen to be bald. There is something manly about being bald.” One of the qualities to emulate from this dashing glam dude is to be confident with any God given physical features.

 

