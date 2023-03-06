Wearing eye mask boosts quality sleep, improves cognition

New research has found that wearing an eye mask to block ambient light improved both sleep quality and cognitive function. The results of the study are published in the journal ‘Sleep’. The researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K) performed two separate experiments on 18 to 35-year-old study participants who found that wearing an eye mask overnight improves episodic learning and cognitive function the next day. Good sleep is vital for the healthy functioning of our brains and bodies, reported the ‘Psy- Post’. Too little sleep or poorquality sleep negatively impacts our alertness during daily activities. Studies also show that ambient light is one cause of sleep disruption. Study author Viviana Greco, from Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Research Centre in the UK, personally faced a sleep challenge when she moved to the UK and bought a home in Cardiff that didn’t have any shutters.

Like this: Like Loading...