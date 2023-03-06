News

Wearing eye mask boosts quality sleep, improves cognition

Posted on

New research has found that wearing an eye mask to block ambient light improved both sleep quality and cognitive function. The results of the study are published in the journal ‘Sleep’. The researchers from the United Kingdom (U.K) performed two separate experiments on 18 to 35-year-old study participants who found that wearing an eye mask overnight improves episodic learning and cognitive function the next day. Good sleep is vital for the healthy functioning of our brains and bodies, reported the ‘Psy- Post’. Too little sleep or poorquality sleep negatively impacts our alertness during daily activities. Studies also show that ambient light is one cause of sleep disruption. Study author Viviana Greco, from Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Research Centre in the UK, personally faced a sleep challenge when she moved to the UK and bought a home in Cardiff that didn’t have any shutters.

News

Senate confirms five ICPC commissioners

Posted on

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nominations of five commissioners in the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes Committee. Those confirmed include SenatorAnthonyAgbo; Anne OtelafuOdey; Alhaji Goni Ali Gujba; Dr. Louis Solomon Mandama and Olugbenga Adeyanju […]
News Top Stories

Army, police commence show of force, deploy armoured tanks to flashpoints

Posted on

Combined personnel of the Nigerian Army and the Police have commenced a show of force at major cities and flashpoints in Anambra state ahead of the general election in the area. Similarly, a deployment of armoured military tanks was also spotted in Awka and other towns in the area and was being excited by platoon […]
News

COVID-19: Brazil hits 500,000 deaths at critical moment

Posted on

  The number of deaths related to Covid-19 has passed 500,000 in Brazil, the second-highest in the world, as experts say the outbreak could worsen amid slow vaccination and the start of winter. The virus continues to spread as President Jair Bolsonaro refuses to back measures like social distancing, reports the BBC. The health institute […]

