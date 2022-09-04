Body & Soul

Wearing grey beards with pride like RMD

We are yet to see a more handsome, dashing, power dresser 61-year-old grandpa like Richard Mofe Damijo.

When refering to people who age like fine wine, which gets better with age, actor, and former commissioner, RMD is a good example. One of the unique things about the almighty lawyer turned actor is the fact that he is proud of grey- i n g gracefully.

When others are trying to hide their age by dying their grey strands black, RMD wears his grey with pride. So much that it is like his style identity now. He only dyed his grey beard and hair a few times to play a role in a movie.

 

Once the role is done, dusted and delivered, the Nollywood big screen heartthrob goes back to his ‘Grey and handsome’ self. RMD once explained that he is most grateful for getting to age 60 because both his parents weren’t that privileged. Though this is a strong reason to wear his grey with pride, his swag is making the younger men go for the tint.

 

