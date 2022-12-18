Webb Fontaine wins Most Innovative ICT trade Solution provider 2022

Paul Ogbuokiri

Nigeria’s foremost maritime Information and Communication Technology (ICT) trade solution provider, Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, has emerged Nigeria’s ‘Most Innovative ICT Trade Solution Provider 2022’.

The award according to a statement by the Association of Maritime Journalist of Nigeria (AMJON), organisers of the 2022 edition of the Annual AMJON Conference and Awards will be presented on the meritorious company on Monday, December 19th, 2022 at the prestigious Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, and Lagos State.

The statement signed by the Chairman of the organising committee, Mr. Kelvin Kagbare disclosed that the company was nominated for the award because of its impeccable reputation in contributing to national economic growth through reliable ICT solutions that supports trade for government and private institutions in the country.

Reacting to the award to the company, maritime expert and publisher of Journal Magazine, Mr. Ismail Aniemu said Webb Fontaine’s value-adding innovations like the Nigerian Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS) and other solutions have helped the Nigeria Customs Service to attain annual trillion naira revenue collections since 2017.

He stressed the importance for the survival of the Nigeria economy, the reported support the company is giving to not less than 14 agencies of the Federal Government with transparent revenue generating and efficiency promoting trade solutions for different sectors.

Aniemu also said that recent feats that promote a sustainable blue economy in the Nigerian maritime sector like Customs cargo tracking being tested in Lagos and seamless integration of the Lekki Deep Seaport with Lagos Free Trade Zone are indeed laudable feats.

He further said that the company’s provision of the ICT backbone for Nigeria’s first automated deep blue seaport in Lekki and the LFZ is a worthy trade master stroke.

According to him, this will engender transparent faster ship turnaround time and assurance of cargo, crew and vessel security using the Webb Fontaine solutions within one of West Africa’s largest and business trans-shipment hubs

