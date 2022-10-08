News

WECARE Foundation shortlists 12 Nigerian startups for N1.2m grant

The Entrepreneur Empowerment Initiative of the Wisdom Ezekiel Cares (WECARE) Foundation has shortlisted 12 Nigerian businesses for a N1.2 million grant, with N100, 000 for each. Some of the startups that made it to the podium out of the over 100 registered businesses that applied for the grant include Trashbank Recycling, Royal Totebags, Chef Yinsky ventures, Divine Melody Music, BrandHead Footwears and CrownArc Other winners are Fabjoh Food, IyaOpe Grinding Machine, Quickcart Africa, Otunba Clothings, and the Bus Public Speaking Academy.

The funds were handed to the startups during the empowerment summit organised by the foundation, tagged; Roadmap to Success in Entrepreneurship, which was held in Lagos. Speaking to the press after the event, the Chairman of the foundation, Mr. Wisdom Ezekiel, who showed benevolence as part of his 40th birthday anniversary celebration, stated that the shortlisted startups were structured and traceable, and it was for those reasons that they were selected. “The people who got our empowerment fund today were people who we have verified that they are really into business and that the sum of N100, 000 can make an impact in their business.

“This is the first edition of the empowerment summit, and we are looking at taking the event to different states across Nigeria. We will host it in Abuja, in Port Harcourt, and with time, we can host it in several cities and countries across Africa. “But the model will remain the same. We will keep encouraging businesses by giving seed funding that could help them thrive, to the end that the continent can take its position in the global market,” he said. Meanwhile, at the event, 40 secondary school students were given free registration forms for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It was part of the foundation’s initiative to promote academic excellence in society.

 

