WECARE Foundation shortlists 12 Nigerian startups for N1.2m grant

The Entrepreneur Empowerment Initiative of the Wisdom Ezekiel Cares, WECARE Foundation, has shortlisted 12 Nigerian businesses for a N1.2 million grant, to take home N100,000 each.

Some of the startups that made it to the podium out of the over 100 registered businesses that applied for the grant include Trashbank Recycling, Royal Totebags, Chef Yinsky ventures, Divine Melody Music, BrandHead Footwears and CrownArc.

Other winners are Fabjoh Food, IyaOpe Grinding Machine, Quickcart Africa, Otunba Clothings, and the Bus Public Speaking Academy.

The funds were handed to the startups during the empowerment summit organized by the Foundation tagged “Roadmap to Success in Entrepreneurship” which was held in Lagos on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Speaking to the press after the event, the Chairman of the foundation, Mr Wisdom Ezekiel, who showed benevolence as part of his 40th birthday anniversary celebration, stated that the shortlisted startups were structured and traceable, and it was for those reasons that they were selected.

“The people who got our empowerment fund today were people who we have verified that they are really into business and that the sum of N100,000 can make an impact in their business.

“This is the first edition of the empowerment summit, and we are looking at taking the event to different states across Nigeria. We will host it in Abuja, in Port Harcourt, and with time, we can host it in several cities and countries across Africa.

“But the model will remain the same. We will keep encouraging businesses by giving seed funding that could help them thrive, to the end that the continent can take its position in the global market,” he said.

Ezekiel, who owns several businesses and mentors young people under several platforms, added: “Everyone who received a grant today has automatically become a part of my mentorship series. We have also formed a team that will be doing some kind of follow-up on the businesses to give them other assistance that they need beyond money.”

The founder and lead coach of Bus Public Speaking Academy, Ms Blessing Sunday, expressed her excitement after her startup was announced as one of the winners of the grant.

“I feel very excited and blessed. Our startup is currently organizing an oratory competition for young people, and we were looking to get help and sponsorship. Being listed among the 12 winners of the grant today gives me so much joy. It has taken a major burden away from our shoulders, so I’m very happy,” she said.

The founder of Trashbank Recycling, Mr Abiodun Olatubosun, said, “I am so blessed with an opportunity to have won this grant. I am in the recycling economy space and have a factory where we recycle plastics. With this grant, I will be able to do more in terms of business, I’ll take away more waste from the community and be able to get more materials for plastic manufacturing companies for their production.”

Meanwhile, at the event, 40 secondary school students were given free registration forms for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). It was part of the foundation’s initiative to promote academic excellence in society.

One of the recipients of the exam forms, Shalom Chukwudi, expressed her excitement afterwards and said: “I really thank God for this opportunity that came my way. Even though I filled out the application form in the dying minutes, I never knew I was going to be picked. So I just really thank God.”

The summit was a hybrid event that saw the event hall filled to the brim as around 500 persons were physically present. A good number joined the event via a live stream on YouTube.

Other speakers at the event include Dr Olumide Emmanuel, CEO, of Commonsense Group, who joined in virtually; Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi, co-founder of Pertinence Group; and Mr Clement Oladipupo, CEO, LifePage Group; and the moderator, Emmanuel Osubu, COO, HostNowNow.

