Wedding bells in Aso Rock as Hanan Buhari marries heartthrob

President Muhammadu Buhari’s youngest daughter, Hanan, got married to her heartthrob, Mohammad Turad Sha’aban on Friday.

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari could not hide her joy as she shared the wedding pictures on her Instagram page with the caption “#HamadForever Alhamdullilah”

Hanan is a London trained photographer while Mohammad is a Personal Assistant to the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Since August, there had been reports making the rounds on the media about the wedding.

