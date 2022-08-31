Metro & Crime

Wedding guests go missing in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Three young men, all guests at a wedding ceremony that took place at Isiala Mbano Council Area of Imo State, have been missing since since last Sunday.

The trio, identified as Alaefula Chimuru, Madu Promise and Victor Chibuike, left the venue of the wedding but did not get to their various homes in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

With no ransom demand made four days after they got missing, the fear remains that they may have been abducted or become victims of undocumented arrest by some unscrupulous police operatives.

Fortune Madu, a brother to Promise Madu, told newsmen on Wednesday that the affected families have made a report at the Police Headquarters.

Said he: “They left a wedding ceremony at Isiala Mbano on Sunday and didn’t get home. Till this moment, we haven’t seen them. Their mobile phone numbers have all been switched off. We have sent them messages on their social media handles, yet no reply, we have reported their disappearance to the police, and are still awaiting the outcome.”

Our correspondent learnt that the disappearance of the trio, who travelled in a gray coloured Lexus RX 330, have left their families distraught with no idea about their whereabouts or situation.

 

