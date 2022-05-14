Wedding planners learned vital lessons during COVID-19 lockdown… Bukkykoga, BKGlam boss

Going down memory on the devastating effects of the pandemic, one of Nigeria’s biggest event planner and CEO of BKGlam Events, Bukonla Ifedayo Esan said that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 is not an experience that affected entrepreneurs can forget in a hurry.

Bukonla Ifedayo Esan who is also known as Bukkykoga admitted that the pandemic affected her drastically; but thankfully, things are picking up very well now.

According to her, the global lockdown in 2020 put event planners practically out of business across the world. Like others in that sector, she had to find something else to do in the meantime while the world recovered.

On the business strategies she adopted to survive the pandemic, Bukkykoga disclosed: “I started online clothing retail and online classes to mentor other upcoming planners and stylists.”

She avowed that the pandemic taught business owners some vital lessons. “One of those lessons is, never, ever put all your eggs in one basket. As much as possible, do numerous businesses and diversify your business interests,” she said.

Bukkykoga is also the CEO of BKGlam International and BKGlam Event, shared her best and worst memories as an event planner.

“My best memory is of the groom turning up at his wedding after pranking the bride that he was no longer interested in the ceremony. My worst memory comes from that same event, and that was when the groom said he was not proceeding with the wedding. I was worried and scared at the same time until I found out that it was a prank,” she recounted

The COVID-19 set backs, especially those that operate in the entertainment sector and the event industry, where the social distancing rule made it practically impossible to hold any significant event, rendered many companies, big and small, non-operational for at least one year.

