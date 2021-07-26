Wednesday’s GPE Summit to look beyond education spending

Kayode Olanrewaju

The stage is set for the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) Financing Summit, bill for Wednesday, which will turn the world’s attention to the gap in worldwide education provision.

According to GPE, over 400 million children have been affected by not acquiring basic literacy skills by the age of 10, since 2015 when the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the pledge to provide qualitative education for all.

To achieve this, the GPE, has created the Lost Potential Tracker, which constantly updates the number of disadvantaged children as more children literally fall through the gaps in learning provision.

While stating that the Summit is a financing one, designed to raise money from donor countries to spend in partner countries, it also called on partner countries to strengthen their own financing of education of which the large sums would be pledged.

Meanwhile, the GPE, increasingly, focuses more than how much money is spent on education, as it also fixes its attention more on how such money is being spent.

“Its 2025 operating model places great emphasis on the transformative role that efficient and equitable spending can have on access and learning.

“That is why at this Summit, under the political leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, GPE is asking partner countries, which include every African country to commit to more than sustaining or raising domestic education budgets,” the organisers said.

However, a call to action ahead of the Summit, as issued by President Kenyatta, asked partner countries to sign-up to placing greater emphasis on improving learning outcomes and employing new techniques and methodologies which have been proven to yield better results for students.

Besides, it also recognises the role of technology in improving learning outcomes and it is committed to leveraging technology-supported learning to improve equity in access to education.

The Summit also avails the countries the opportunity to continue to invest in strengthening the capacities of teachers, recognising the critical role that they play in determining learning outcomes.

“The traditional approaches to teaching and learning have failed generation upon generation; change is essential,” the GPE noted, saying that this call to action had already been endorsed by other African leaders, including President Kaigama of Rwanda and President Museveni of Uganda.

The focus, it further added, is on outcomes driven by data and supported by technology and an on-going investment in teachers that NewGlobe not only delivers, but also endorses wholeheartedly.

GPE said: “Having supported programmes across Africa since 2009, we have seen time and time again that it is precisely these elements which can bring about a transformation in learning in a dramatically short time.

“Learning is a science. To take an analogue approach to education, one not based upon scientific principles, technology and the analysis and utilisation of reliable data is to damage the efficacy of education systems; and limit the progress of the children they are there to serve.

“That is why all the millions of teachers, classrooms and schools that NewGlobe supports their programmes across Africa already operate in the way that responds to President Kenyatta’s call.

“Using technology; analysis and continuous professional development we take a fundamentally scientific approach to education and are always learning about learning.”

For instance, in Lagos State in Nigeria, the EKOEXCEL programme is a prime example of this new approach to education imagined by the GPE and its Co-Chairs.

Under the programme, over 13,000 government teachers had so far been re-trained and are now being supported to teach in a digital and scientifically supported way.

The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained that his administration invested in EKOEXCEL in order: “To change the learning outcomes in our schools.”

“We believe a solid foundation for our children starts with qualitative primary education,” he said.

A controlled study administered in partnership with the Lagos State Government showed that pupils in the EKOEXCEL programme were learning three times more in literacy and numeracy.

Also in Kenya, where Bridge Kenya Schools is one of the programmes supported by NewGlobe, it is a positive story as well.

This is as pupils have outperformed the national average in the end of primary school exit exams (KCPE) every year they have entered, right from 2015. In 2021 Bridge Kenya pupils taking the postponed 2020 KCPE scored an average of 21 points higher than pupils nationally, the highest in Bridge Kenya history despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Across Africa there are countries and states that have implemented programmes that do exactly that; and they are reaping the benefits.

“President Kenyatta’s call to action, and the support it is receiving from other African leaders could not be better timed or more important to help transform the learning outcomes for hundreds of millions of African children and help give them the quality education they deserve,” GPE added.

