Weed out bad eggs in Nigeria police, Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has called for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Police to rid the force of bad eggs for efficient and transparent operations.

Gbajabiamila made the call Thursday while declaring a public hearing for the repeal and amendment of the Police Service Commission Act and the National Institute for Police Studies bills in Abuja.

He said: “There are, let me quickly say, a zillion or gazillion good policemen, in fact, a good majority of our policemen are gentlemen and officers, upstanding professionals but we all know the popular saying that a rotten egg can spoil the whole basket.

“We must attempt to weed out the few rotten eggs that seem to give the police force, men and women who lay their lives and put their lives out there on a daily for you and I and that is why we are taking this bill seriously.”

He said reforming the Nigerian security architecture, with specific emphasis on our policing system and law enforcement, is one of the cardinal commitments of the 9th House of Representatives.

