Week of honour for Adeboye, Olukoya

It was a week of honour for the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye and General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) and Chancellor Mountain Top University(MTU), Dr. Daniel Olukoya, as they were respectively bestowed with the honorary degree of Doctor of Divinity by the Oral Roberts University (ORU), USA and Professor of Biotechnology by MTU.

Adeboye was full of joy while presented with the certificate of honour by President of ORU, Dr. William Wilson at the just concluded Holy Ghost Congress of the RCCG.

Wilson who presented the certificate said the honour was in recognition of Adeboye’s “distinguished service and spiritual leadership”,adding that he personally came for the presentation since Adeboye could not make it to Tulsa, Oklahoma where the University is sited.

In his response as stated on his Instagram page, Adeboye said he tried dodging the honorary degree, as he already had seven, reason he could not make it to Tulsa.

“Let Somebody Shout

Hallelujah! I want to thank@oralrobertsu for this honor and will like the Institution to know that it has been received with all our hearts and we are extremely grateful. I made a little research and found that the number of people with more than three honorary degrees in the world are very few and I already got seven and I felt it was more than enough.

“But when I heard

@oralrobertsu: The greatest and best Pentecostal University in the World, was going to give me an offer, I tried to dodge by saying could not come but the President decided to come by himself. Thank you very much and

God bless you!”

Olukoya’s appointment as Professor of Biotechnology, was the result of the positive consideration by relevant review Committees and Council of the University following the assessments of his publications by some of the world’s best scholars in Biotechnology, each of whom found him to be eminently appointable as Professor of Biotechnology, a statement contained.

The statement said it needs to be underscored that this appointment is indeed well-deserved by Dr. Olukoya, who is an epitome of all-round excellence.

Meanwhile, Olukoya bagged a first-class honours degree in Microbiology from the University of Lagos in 1980 and obtained his doctoral degree (Ph.D) at a record time in Molecular Genetics, from the prestigious University of Reading in the United Kingdom, in 1984.

Thereafter, he taught Genetics at the University of Lagos and was an external examiner to a number of Universities in and outside Nigeria. He also engaged himself as a distinguished researcher and exceptional Geneticist at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research between 1984 and 1998, during which he produced more than 70 scientific publications in the best local and international journals in the area of Microbiology and Biotechnology. He has also been cited more than a thousand times by scholars across the world.

Not only has the new Professor of Biotechnology cut a niche for himself among eminent scholars in Microbiology and Biotechnology across the world, he had equally supervised many postgraduate students and continues to serve as a mentor and motivator to many Nigerian Microbiologists and Biotechnologists, many of whom have risen to professorial cadres in Universities in and outside Nigeria, the statement partly added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...