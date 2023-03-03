Weekend of historic battles in LaLiga starts today

Six of Spain’s biggest clubs will be facing off amongst each other this coming weekend, with some of the most traditional rivalries in Spanish football resuming for the next chapter. Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, Valencia CF, Real Betis and Real Madrid are six huge teams, with every one of them boasting average attendances of above 36,000 this season.

One of the other huge clubs of LaLiga Santander will be hosting the round’s opening game tonight, as Real Sociedad take on Cádiz CF in San Sebastián. It’s actually Cádiz CF who come into this game in better form, as they’ve collected nine points from their past five matches whereas La Real have taken just five points in that time.

So, this will be a test for Imanol Alguacil’s side as they look to get back on track. The first game of tomorrow features Girona FC, as they visit a defensive Getafe CF side on Saturday, but Míchel’s forwards will still be confident of getting on the scoresheet once again.

UD Almería will then look to build on last weekend’s impressive victory over FC Barcelona when they host Villarreal CF. The Andalusian club boast the third-most home points in the division.

