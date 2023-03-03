Sports

Weekend of historic battles in LaLiga starts today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on Weekend of historic battles in LaLiga starts today

Six of Spain’s biggest clubs will be facing off amongst each other this coming weekend, with some of the most traditional rivalries in Spanish football resuming for the next chapter. Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla FC, FC Barcelona, Valencia CF, Real Betis and Real Madrid are six huge teams, with every one of them boasting average attendances of above 36,000 this season.

One of the other huge clubs of LaLiga Santander will be hosting the round’s opening game tonight, as Real Sociedad take on Cádiz CF in San Sebastián. It’s actually Cádiz CF who come into this game in better form, as they’ve collected nine points from their past five matches whereas La Real have taken just five points in that time.

So, this will be a test for Imanol Alguacil’s side as they look to get back on track. The first game of tomorrow features Girona FC, as they visit a defensive Getafe CF side on Saturday, but Míchel’s forwards will still be confident of getting on the scoresheet once again.

UD Almería will then look to build on last weekend’s impressive victory over FC Barcelona when they host Villarreal CF. The Andalusian club boast the third-most home points in the division.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Man United’s Varane ruled out for a month

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United have revealed Raphael Varane will be ruled out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury, adding to the French defender’s troubled start at Old Trafford. Varane was forced off in the first half of United’s 2-2 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. The 28-year-old had only […]
Sports

Fringe players targeting starting squad, says Rohr

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said some players in his makeshift team that defeated Cape Verde 2-1 in Mindero have created more headaches for him with their performances as they have pushed for places in the starting squad. Six of the players that started in the 2-0 win against Liberia in Lagos last Friday […]
Sports

EPL: City move top, Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise, Spurs respond

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester City continued their imperious home form by easing to a 4-0 win over Southampton while Chelsea and Newcastle United enjoyed comfortable victories and Tottenham Hotspur responded well after a difficult week to win at Brighton & Hove Albion. City, who had trounced Manchester United 6-3 last week, barely had to break stride against […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica