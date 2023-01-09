Weekley Wrap-Up: All-Share Index ends week down 0.06%

Closing the week, the Lagos bourse recovered losses from the previous session, bringing the All- Share Index up by 0.70% to close at 51,222.34 points. The market’s performance was bolstered by renewed investor interest in AIRTELAFRI (+3.33%) and DANGCEM (+0.38%) offsetting losses in NESTLE (-1.82%) and ZENITHBANK (-0.41%).

Despite having gained in three of four trading sessions in the week, the ASI recorded a 0.06 per cent decline week-on-week (w/w), eroding the prior week’s gains. Over the course of the week, AIRTELAFRI (-5.20% w/w), BUACEMENT (-1.79% w/w), NESTLE (-1.82% w/w) were the major drivers of the week’s loss. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return stood at -0.06 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed ₦15.64 billion w/w to close at ₦27.90 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 307.38 per cent. A total of 195.74 million shares valued at ₦7.45 billion were exchanged in 3,650 deals.

FBNH (+1.36%) led the volume chart with 41.90m units traded while BUACEMENT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦2.90 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.07-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. PZ (-9.09%) led 15 others on the laggard’s log, while NEIMETH (+8.39%) topped 14 others on the gainer’s table.

