ngx NGX
Business

Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index closes positive, up 1.06%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comments Off on Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index closes positive, up 1.06%

In the last trading session of last week, the domestic bourse succumbed to sell pressure as the All-Share Index declined by 0.25% to close at 55,529.21 points. Sell-off in SEPLAT (-9.43%) and GTCO (-0.75%) drove the market’s weak performance. Having gained in three of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 1.06 per cent higher w/w. Bullish sentiments in BUAFOODS (+10.47% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+3.30% w/w), GTCO (+3.92% w/w) and WAPCO (+5.47% w/w) in the course of the week were significant enough to push the market’s performance into the green despite the rout in AIRTELAFRI (-4.40% w/w), and SEPLAT (-9.43% w/w).

As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 8.35 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N315.96 billion w/w to close at N30.25 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turn- over settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 18.31 per cent. A total of 750.79m shares valued at N2.66 billion were exchanged in 3,962 deals. CHAMS (-3.85%) led the volume chart with 571.07m units traded while ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) led the value chart in deals worth N461.81 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumber ing declining ones. NEIMETH (+8.97%) topped 13 others on the leader’s log while SEPLAT (-9.43%) led 12 others on the laggard’s table.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Telecoms: Mobile internet users rise by 25.3m

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Mobile network operators (MNOs) in the country added 25.3 million internet subscriptions between January and September this year, New Telegraph has learnt. While internet subscription has been on a steady increase over the years, the number of new subscribers recorded in the nine months came as the highest to be recorded within such period. This […]
Business

PoS transactions drop by N3.9bn in May

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The value of transactions through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals dropped marginally by 0.76 per cent (N3.9 billion) to N503.96 billion in May 2021 from N507.86 billion in the previous month, latest data from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of NIBSS’ data indicates that the drop in the value […]
Business

Agvest explains plan to list cashew nut contracts in LCFE

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Agvest Limited has said that its decision to list Cashew Nut contracts on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) was to enable private investors enjoy the benefits of quotation.   Agvest’s Managing Director, Mr Olabode Abikoye, who stated this at a parley with financial journalists, said: “We shall by this approach support the government’s […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica