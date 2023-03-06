Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index closes positive, up 1.06%

In the last trading session of last week, the domestic bourse succumbed to sell pressure as the All-Share Index declined by 0.25% to close at 55,529.21 points. Sell-off in SEPLAT (-9.43%) and GTCO (-0.75%) drove the market’s weak performance. Having gained in three of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 1.06 per cent higher w/w. Bullish sentiments in BUAFOODS (+10.47% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+3.30% w/w), GTCO (+3.92% w/w) and WAPCO (+5.47% w/w) in the course of the week were significant enough to push the market’s performance into the green despite the rout in AIRTELAFRI (-4.40% w/w), and SEPLAT (-9.43% w/w).

As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return rose to 8.35 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N315.96 billion w/w to close at N30.25 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turn- over settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 18.31 per cent. A total of 750.79m shares valued at N2.66 billion were exchanged in 3,962 deals. CHAMS (-3.85%) led the volume chart with 571.07m units traded while ZENITHBANK (+0.76%) led the value chart in deals worth N461.81 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumber ing declining ones. NEIMETH (+8.97%) topped 13 others on the leader’s log while SEPLAT (-9.43%) led 12 others on the laggard’s table.

