Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index closes strong, up 0.48%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse reversed some of the week’s gains, bringing the All-Share Index down by 5bps to close at 55,794.51 points. Sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-0.77%) and WAPCO (-0.19%) drove the market’s overall performance.

Having gained in three of five trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 0.48 per cent higher w/w, extending gains for the third consecutive week. Over the course of the week, MTNN (+1.35% w/w), OKOMU (+1.27% w/w) and GUINNESS (+1.45% w/w) led the market’s gains. On the flip side, ZENITHBANK (-3.01% w/w), WAPCO (-2.22% w/w) and NB (-0.97% w/w) contributed to roil the overall market. Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) rose to 8.87 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N144.96 billion w/w to close at N30.39 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 177.84 per cent. A total of 276.04 million shares valued at N8.59 billion were exchanged in 3,467 deals. TRANSCORP (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 87.37m units traded while BUACEMENT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N7.05 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 3.40-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CONOIL (-9.95%) topped 16 others on the laggard’s

