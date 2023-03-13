ngx NGX
Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index closes strong, up 0.48%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse reversed some of the week’s gains, bringing the All-Share Index down by 5bps to close at 55,794.51 points. Sell-off in ZENITHBANK (-0.77%) and WAPCO (-0.19%) drove the market’s overall performance.

Having gained in three of five trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 0.48 per cent higher w/w, extending gains for the third consecutive week. Over the course of the week, MTNN (+1.35% w/w), OKOMU (+1.27% w/w) and GUINNESS (+1.45% w/w) led the market’s gains. On the flip side, ZENITHBANK (-3.01% w/w), WAPCO (-2.22% w/w) and NB (-0.97% w/w) contributed to roil the overall market. Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) rose to 8.87 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N144.96 billion w/w to close at N30.39 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 177.84 per cent. A total of 276.04 million shares valued at N8.59 billion were exchanged in 3,467 deals. TRANSCORP (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 87.37m units traded while BUACEMENT (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N7.05 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 3.40-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CONOIL (-9.95%) topped 16 others on the laggard’s

IOCs' divestment: Opportunity for indigenisation —Seplat Energy CEO

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has said that in this era of divestments by the international oil companies from Nigeria, indigenous energy companies with the right competences and wherewithal are natural partners to government in the quest to harness oil and gas assets.
N103bn has been paid to oil marketers as bridging claims – NMDPRA

  The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has said that it has disbursed a total of N103,037,183,922.91 between December 2021 to August 2022 as bridging claims to oil marketers.
NUPRC: Evaluating efforts to boost Nigeria's energy sector

The clamour for improvement in the Nigerian oil and gas sector led to the Petroleum Industry Act, which led to the metamorphosis of some Federal Government's agencies, including the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

