Business

Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index ends green, up 6.88%

Sunday Ojeme

Ending the perfect week, Nigerian equities closed the session stronger, bringing the All-Share index up by 2.04 per cent to settle at 47,554.34 points, the highest point since 14 October.

Telco heavyweights, AIR TELAFRI (+7.41%) and MTNN (+5.00%), were the primary drivers of the market’s strong close. Notably, having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 6.88 per cent higher w/w, the largest weekly gain since December 18, 2020.

 

Over the course of the week, strong bullish sentiment in index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+14.17 w/w), DANGCEM (+9.98% w/w) and MTNN (+6.60% w/w) offset losses in NESTLE (-20.67% w/w), SEPLAT (-3.57% w/w) and PRESCO (-8.71% w/w).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 11.33 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N1.67 trillion w/w to close at N25.90 trillion.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 154.41 per cent.

A total of 98.98 million shares valued at N5.52 billion were exchanged in 2,780 deals. FCMB (-0.91%) led the volume chart with 16.84 million units traded while MTNN (+5.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.30 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.29-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. REGALINS (+8.70%) topped 15 others on the gainer’s table while NESTLE (-10.00%) led six others on the laggard’s log.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

76% investors to grow African investments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Global investors are set to see a significant increase in their African investments, with 76 per cent either studying the markets, preparing for entry or readying to deploy additional investments into the continent according to the “World to Africa” report. The report is an industry-wide study conducted by Standard Bank Group and the ValueExchange, in […]
Business

Implementing local content policy in telecoms

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The Nigerian government recently came up with a local content policy specific to the telecommunications sector. This is expected to bring local companies to begin to play in the arena currently dominated by foreigners. Achieving this objective, however, is dependent on the implementation. SAMSON AKINTARO reports Nigeria recently introduced a National Policy for Promotion of […]
Business

Protectionism as setback for Africa’s aviation

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

The first-ever FAAN National Aviation Conference may have come and gone, but the lessons learnt from the summit should enrich the country’s aviation industry. WOLE SHADARE who was at the summit listened to divergent views of panelists on the Single Africa Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the fear of liberalising air transport in Africa. These […]

