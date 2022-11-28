Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index ends green, up 6.88%

Ending the perfect week, Nigerian equities closed the session stronger, bringing the All-Share index up by 2.04 per cent to settle at 47,554.34 points, the highest point since 14 October.

Telco heavyweights, AIR TELAFRI (+7.41%) and MTNN (+5.00%), were the primary drivers of the market’s strong close. Notably, having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 6.88 per cent higher w/w, the largest weekly gain since December 18, 2020.

Over the course of the week, strong bullish sentiment in index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+14.17 w/w), DANGCEM (+9.98% w/w) and MTNN (+6.60% w/w) offset losses in NESTLE (-20.67% w/w), SEPLAT (-3.57% w/w) and PRESCO (-8.71% w/w).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 11.33 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained N1.67 trillion w/w to close at N25.90 trillion.

Analysis of today’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 154.41 per cent.

A total of 98.98 million shares valued at N5.52 billion were exchanged in 2,780 deals. FCMB (-0.91%) led the volume chart with 16.84 million units traded while MTNN (+5.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.30 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.29-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. REGALINS (+8.70%) topped 15 others on the gainer’s table while NESTLE (-10.00%) led six others on the laggard’s log.

