Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index ends week strong, up 1.26%

Despite the topsy-turvy performance, Nigerian equities ended the week on a positive note, as the All-Share index closed 1.04 per cent stronger to settle at 48,154.65 points, the highest point since October 5.

Gains in telco heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+2.62%) and MTNN (+2.33%), pushed the broader index into the positive terrain. Having gained in two of five trading sessions in the week, the ASI closed 1.26 per cent higher w/w, its third consecutive weekly growth.

During the week, strong performances across AIRTELAFRI (+2.62% w/w), MTNN (+4.76% w/w) and ZENITHBANK (+3.88% w/w) were sufficient to offset the selloffs in BUACEMENT (-2.53% w/w) and STANBIC (-0.33% w/w). As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 12.73 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦326.98 billion w/w to close at ₦26.23 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transac-tions up by 77.45% per cent. A total of 159.83 million shares valued at ₦5.05 billion were exchanged in 3,080 deals. FBNH (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 47.95 million units traded while MTNN (+2.33%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦3.19 billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.36-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. WEMABANK (+9.94%) led 18 others on the leader’s table while ACADEMY (-9.35%) topped 13 others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...