Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index extends losses, down 0.04%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse extended losses as the All-Share Index declined by 0.06 per cent to close at 54,892.53 points. Bearish sentiments in market heavyweight, BUACEMENT (-1.61%) alongside ZENITHBANK (-0.60%), and GTCO (-0.99%) were the sole drivers of the market plunge. Having lost in three of five trading sessions in the week week, the ASI closed 0.04 per cent lower w/w, extending losses for the second consecu-tive week. Over the course of the week, BUACEMENT (-1.61% w/w), NB (-4.52% w/w) and STANBIC (-5.76% w/w) were the major drivers of the week’s loss outweighing gains in ZENITHBANK (+1.42% w/w), GTCO (+1.22% w/w), and WAPCO (+3.39% w/w). As a result, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 7.11 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N12.45 billion w/w to close at N29.90 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transac-tions up by 176.91 per cent. A total of 137.56 million shares valued at N3.87 billion were exchanged in 2,912 deals. FIDELITY (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 21.48 million units traded, while MTNN (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N980.10 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.09-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+6.25%) topped 11 others on the leader’s log, while AIICO (-5.00%) led 10 others on the laggard’s table.

Why Do I Need a Forex trader?

Discover advantages of Forex trading through a broker

Forex is based on currency exchange. This service can be accessed offline, but benefits brought by brokers are undeniable. Here is why you need one.
OctaFX partners businesses to celebrate financial independence

An international forex broker, OctaFX, has partnered with 62 Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to celebrate financial independence with the launch of freebies for Nigerians. The initiative, according to the firm, is to commemorate Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary and empower the small scale enterprises. Some of the partners include fashion brands, household item retailers, […]
Report: COVID-19 pandemic made millions millionaires

  More than five million people became millionaires across the world in 2020 despite economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic. While many poor people became poorer, the number of millionaires increased by 5.2 million to 56.1 million globally, Credit Suisse research found. In 2020 more than 1% of adults worldwide were millionaires for the first […]

