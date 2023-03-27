Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index extends losses, down 0.04%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse extended losses as the All-Share Index declined by 0.06 per cent to close at 54,892.53 points. Bearish sentiments in market heavyweight, BUACEMENT (-1.61%) alongside ZENITHBANK (-0.60%), and GTCO (-0.99%) were the sole drivers of the market plunge. Having lost in three of five trading sessions in the week week, the ASI closed 0.04 per cent lower w/w, extending losses for the second consecu-tive week. Over the course of the week, BUACEMENT (-1.61% w/w), NB (-4.52% w/w) and STANBIC (-5.76% w/w) were the major drivers of the week’s loss outweighing gains in ZENITHBANK (+1.42% w/w), GTCO (+1.22% w/w), and WAPCO (+3.39% w/w). As a result, the ASI year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 7.11 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N12.45 billion w/w to close at N29.90 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transac-tions up by 176.91 per cent. A total of 137.56 million shares valued at N3.87 billion were exchanged in 2,912 deals. FIDELITY (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 21.48 million units traded, while MTNN (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N980.10 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.09-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+6.25%) topped 11 others on the leader’s log, while AIICO (-5.00%) led 10 others on the laggard’s table.
