Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index extends rally, up 0.89%

Ending the week, the Lagos bourse maintained the bullish trend for the third consecutive session as the benchmark index closed 0.17 per cent stronger to settle at 49,316.29 points, the highest point since September 21.

Buying interests in ZENITHBANK (+2.55%), GTCO (+1.95%) and GEREGU (+3.92%) were the primary drivers of the market performance. Having gained in four out of five trading sessions last week, the ASI recorded a 0.89 per cent w/w gain, up for the fifth straight week.

During the week, strong performances across BUACEMENT (+6.60% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+9.05% w/w) and WAPCO (+2.98% w/w) were sufficient to offset the losses in MTNN (-0.47% w/w), GTCO (-0.48% w/w) and NB (-1.30%). As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 15.45 per  cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦236.58 billion w/w to close at ₦26.86 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 5.73 per cent. A total of 103.71m shares valued at ₦2.01 billion were exchanged in 3,280 deals. ZENITHBANK (+2.55%) led the volume and value charts with 14.13 million units traded in deals worth ₦338.03 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.36-to-1 ratio, with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. UPDC (+10.00) topped fourteen (14) others on the leader’s log, while ACADEMY (-9.70%) led ten (10) others on the laggard’s table.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

E-payment deals advance by 72% in 2021

as NIP hits N271.9trn Electronic transactions over the Nigeria Inter- Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) Instant Payment grew by 72 per cent in 2021. With this, the country maintained the yearly growth in e-payment as more Nigerians embraced the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to the NIBSS data, between January and […]
‘Infrastructure deficit disrupting growth of manufacturing’

With report that Nigeria would need $100 billion yearly to fix infrastructural deficit, a member of the organised private sector has insisted that it is the biggest challenge facing the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. According to the former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and […]
BPE offers 5 NIPP Gencos to investors

  The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has called on prospective investors to express interest in purchasing 100 per cent shareholding in any of the five power generation companies constructed under National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) listed for sale. It said this in a document signed by the Director-General, Mr Alex Okoh, and made available […]

