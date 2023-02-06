ngx NGX
Business

Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index gains 2.95%

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Closing the week, the Lagos bourse ended the session on a positive note, bringing the All-Share index up by 0.40 per cent to close at 54,213.09 points. Sustained interests in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.88%), alongside ZENITHBANK (+0.40%), GTCO (+0.60%) and WAPCO (+0.60%) kept the market in the green. Consequently, having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 2.95 per cent higher w/w, its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

In the week ended February 3, 2022, strong performance on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) across index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+3.11% week-onweek, w/w), MTNN (+5.73% w/w) and SEPLAT (+20.45% w/w) drove the market’s performance. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 5.78 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦847.08 billion w/w to close at ₦29.53 trillion.

A total turnover of 3.789 billion shares worth N27.500 billion in 20,333 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Ex- change, in contrast to a total of 756.769 million shares valued at N13.653 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,248 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.461 billion shares valued at N7.182 billion traded in 8,978 deals; thus contributing 91.35 per cent and 26.12 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The conglomerates Industry followed with 78.306 million shares worth N210.522 million in 746 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 54.009 million shares worth N1.923 billion in 3,405 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Universal Insurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 3.048 billion shares worth N4.653 billion in 2,674 deals, contributing 80.45% and 16.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Fifty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 44 equities in the previous week. Twenty seven equities depreciated in price lower than 29 in the previous week, while 75 equities remained unchanged, lower than 84 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Privatisation: Clearing DisCos’ ruins via intervention

Posted on Author ABDULWAHAB ISA

The power sector is currently in a deeper crisis than it was before privatisation in 2013. The succeeding DisCos’ abysmal performances prompted BPE and NERC’s intervention to avert imminent collapse. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The scorecard of power supply in Nigeria reads is well known for epileptic, outages and, in some instances, total blackouts for long […]
Business

NBS: Price of 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 89% in one year

Posted on Author Reporter

    The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the price of 12.5kg liquefied petroleum gas, better known as cooking gas, has increased by 89.10 per cent year-on-year. By implication, Nigerians paid an average price of N8,164.37 for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in April 2022 compared to N4,317.55 in April 2021. The NBS said […]
Business

Historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  This year was like no other for oil prices. Even as global prices end the year at about $51 a barrel, near the average for 2015-2017, it masks a year of volatility. In April, U.S. crude plunged deep into negative territory and Brent dropped below $20 per barrel, slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica