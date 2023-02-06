Weekly Wrap-Up: All-Share Index gains 2.95%

Closing the week, the Lagos bourse ended the session on a positive note, bringing the All-Share index up by 0.40 per cent to close at 54,213.09 points. Sustained interests in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+1.88%), alongside ZENITHBANK (+0.40%), GTCO (+0.60%) and WAPCO (+0.60%) kept the market in the green. Consequently, having gained in all five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 2.95 per cent higher w/w, its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

In the week ended February 3, 2022, strong performance on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) across index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+3.11% week-onweek, w/w), MTNN (+5.73% w/w) and SEPLAT (+20.45% w/w) drove the market’s performance. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 5.78 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦847.08 billion w/w to close at ₦29.53 trillion.

A total turnover of 3.789 billion shares worth N27.500 billion in 20,333 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Ex- change, in contrast to a total of 756.769 million shares valued at N13.653 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,248 deals. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.461 billion shares valued at N7.182 billion traded in 8,978 deals; thus contributing 91.35 per cent and 26.12 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The conglomerates Industry followed with 78.306 million shares worth N210.522 million in 746 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 54.009 million shares worth N1.923 billion in 3,405 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Universal Insurance Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 3.048 billion shares worth N4.653 billion in 2,674 deals, contributing 80.45% and 16.92% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Fifty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 44 equities in the previous week. Twenty seven equities depreciated in price lower than 29 in the previous week, while 75 equities remained unchanged, lower than 84 equities recorded in the previous week.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...