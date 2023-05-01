Weekly Wrap-Up: Gains As Benchmark Indexes Up 2.04%

Nigerian equities closed its session stronger on Friday to finish in perfect week. This brings the All-Share Index up by 0.32 per cent to settle at 52,403.51 points. Gains in BUAFOODS (+5.56%), WAPCO (+0.42%) and ACCESSCORP (+1.50%) outweighed losses in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-0.57%) alongside GTCO (-0.20%) and NB (-2.59%), keeping the market in the positive terrain.

Having gained in all five trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 2.04 per cent higher w/w, its first week of gain in the month. Over the course of the week, strong bullish sentiment in index heavyweights, AIRTELAFRI (+4.34% w/w), MTNN (+2.10% w/w) and BUAFOODS (+11.76% w/w) offset losses in NESTLE (-3.38% w/w), GTCO (-0.60% w/w) and NB (-11.48% w/w).

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 2.25 percent, while the market capitalisation gained N570.52 billion w/w to close at N28.53 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 25.83 per cent.

A total of 3.13 billion shares valued at N13.07 billion were exchanged in 5,573 deals. TRANSCORP (-9.94%) led the volume and value charts with 2.73bn units traded in deals worth N8.52 billion, this was following a mutual agreement between Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu of which Femi Otedola exited his recently acquired six per cent stake in the company on Friday.

Market breadth closed posi-tive at a 1.05-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumber- ing declining ones. BERGER (+9.86%) topped nineteen (19) others on the leader’s log while CUTIX (-10.00%) topped eighteen (18) others on the lag- gard’s table.