Weekly Wrap-Up: Investors lose N601.29bn on sustained bearish-run

The Nigerian stock market suffered a loss for another week in the face of buying and selling interest in expectations for the pending 2022 audited financials and Q1’23 scorecards. However, market volatility remains at the extreme on mixed sentiments while investors continue to seek safer investment havens as hedges against inflation in the face of attractive fixed-income yields.

The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday April 7, 2023 and Monday April 10, 2023 as Public Holidays to mark the Easter celebration. A total turnover of 2.824 billion shares worth N10.964 billion in 15,686 deals was traded by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in the week under review in contrast to a total of 1.054 billion shares valued at N10.050 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 16,155 deals. The Conglomerates Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.797 billion shares valued at N2.495 billion traded in 931 deals; thus contributing 63.65 per cent and 22.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Financial Services Industry followed with 590.745 million shares worth N5.615 billion in 7,869 deals.

The third place was the ICT Industry, with a turnover of 313.737 million shares worth N1.213 billion in 1,340 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Plc, Chams Holdings Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 2.254 billion shares worth N3.852 billion in 1,922 deals, contributing 79.81 per cent and 35.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. Having lost in all trading sessions last week, the ASI closed 2.08% lower w/w. Losses in AIRTELAFRI (-10.00% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-1.96% w/w) and WAPCO (-7.75% w/w) offset gains in INTBREW (+11.11%) keeping the market’s overall performance in the red. Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 1.25 per cent, while the market capitalization shed N601.29 billion w/w to close at N28.27 trillion. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond which appreciated by 0.05% and 1.54 per cent respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Oil & Gas, and NGX Growth indices closed flat.

Eighteen equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 16 equities in the previous week. Thirty-nine equities depreciated in price higher than 37 in the previous week, while 99 equities remained unchanged, lower than 103 equities recorded in the previous week