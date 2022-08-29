Business

Weekly Wrap Up: Investors trade N15.2bn shares

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye

A total turnover of 914.443 million shares worth N15.263 billion in 18,021 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 823.005 million shares valued at N12.228 billion that exchanged hands last week in 17,482 deals.

 

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 723.125 million shares valued at N5.209 billion traded in 9,122 deals, thus contributing 79.08 per cent and 34.13 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

The Consumer Goods followed with 51.097 million shares worth N4.668 billion in 2,610 deals. The third placed was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 36.089 million shares worth N72.383 million in 527 deals.

 

Trading in the top three equities namely Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 325.818 million shcent and 11.52 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

 

A total of 6,968 units valued atares worth N1.758 billion in 1,897 deals, contributing 35.63 per  N894,205.74 were traded during the week in 17 deals compared with a total of 2,378 units valued at N1.531 million transacted the previous week in 22 deals.

 

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.63 per cent to close the week at 49,682.15 and N26.797 trillion respectively.

 

All other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX-Main Board, NGX 30 Index, NGX Insurance Index, NGX-AFR Bank Value and NGX Lotus II Indices which appreciated by 2.56 per cent, 0.48 per cent, 3.88 per cent, 0.07 and 0.11 per cent while, The NGX ASeM and Growth indices closed flat.

Twenty-seven equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 21 equities in the previous week. Thirty-eight equities depreciated in price lower than 41 in the previous week, while 91 equities remained unchanged lower than 94 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

