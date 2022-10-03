Weekly Wrap-Up: Market closes trading in red

The NGX All-Share Index depreciated by 0.01 per cent to close the week at 49,024.16 while Market Capitalization appreciated by 0.03 pet cent to close N26.451 trillion.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Main-Board, NGX 30, NGX Oil & Gas and NGX Industrial Goods, which appreciated by 0.25 per cent, 0.04 per cent, 0.20 per cent, and 3.01 per cent while The NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.005 billion shares worth N10.406 billion in 17,844 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 562.856 million shares valued at N9.438 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,013 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 757.289 million shares valued at N6.947 billion traded in 9,483 deals; thus contributing 75.38 per cent and 66.76 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. onglomerates Industry followed with 75.118 million shares worth N82.955 million in 494 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 50.186 million shares worth N1.457 billion in 2,798 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc. (measured by volume) accounted for 460.216 million shares worth N4.963 billion in 4,281 deals, contributing 45.81 per cent and 47.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Twenty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 17 equities in the previous week. Thirty- BUSINESS | financial market News three equities depreciated in price lower than 42 in the previous week, while 98 equities remained unchanged higher than 97 equities recorded in the previous week.

