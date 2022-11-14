Business

Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index ends in red, down 0.68%

Sunday Ojeme Extending gains for the third consecutive session, the domestic bourse ended positive, as the  ASI gained 6bps to settle at at 43,968.75 points. ZENITHBANK (+0.25%), FBNH (+1.99%) and GEREGU (+6.90%) were the primary drivers of the market’s per-    formance.

However, despite gaining in four of five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 0.68 per cent lower w/w, as the market failed to recoup Tuesday’s losses.

This week, sell-off in AIRTELAFRI (-0.39% w/w), DANGCEM (-0.62% w/w) and MTNN (-2.04% w/w) kept the market in the red, eroding gains in FBNH (+3.54%), ACCESSCORP (+1.26%), GEREGU (+8.50%). As a result, the ASI’s yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 2.93 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost ₦161.54 billion w/w to close at ₦23.95 trillion.

Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 30.05 per cent. A total of 209.71 million shares valued at ₦2.17 billion were exchanged in 2,942 deals. ACCESSCORP (+0.00%) led the volume and value charts with 81.34m units traded in deals worth ₦654.72 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 2.17-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CORNERST (+10.00%) topped 12 others on the gainer’s table, while FLOURMILL (-9.90%) led five others on the laggard’s log

 

