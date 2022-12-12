Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index ends strong, gains 1.51%

ngx NGX
In the last trading session of the day, Nigerian equities staged a rebound, recouping the prior session loss as the benchmark index closed 1.07 per cent stronger to settle at 48,881.93 points, the highest point since October 5. Sustained gains in industrial heavyweight, BUACEMENT (+9.17%) and ZENITHBANK (+0.23%), pushed the broader index into the positive terrain. Having gained in four out  of five trading sessions during the week under review, the ASI closed 1.51 per cent higher w/w, its fourth consecutive weekly growth. During the week, strong performances across BUACEMENT (+19.09% w/w), NESTLE (+1.67% w/w) and UBA (+1.37% w/w) were sufficient to offset the  losses in MTNN (-2.27% w/w), ZENITHBANK (-2.86% w/w) and GTCO (-1.87%). As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 14.43 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦396.13 billion w/w to close at ₦26.62 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 61.63 per cent. A total of 100.82 million shares valued at ₦1.14 billion were exchanged in 2,440 deals. STERLNBANK (+1.46%) led the volume chart with 34.19 million units traded while MTNN  (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦403.78 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.63-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. BUACEMENT (+9.17%) led 12 others on the leader’s table while UNITYBNK (-9.26%) topped seven others on the laggard’s log.

 

