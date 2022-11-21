Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index ends strong, up 1.19%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse ended the week on a positive note as the All-Share Index closed 1.09 per cent stronger to settle at 44,492.73 points. Gains in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+4.79%) as well as recovery in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.23%) and GTCO (+2.37%) pushed the broader index into positive terrain. Having gained in three (3) of five (5) trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 1.19 per cent higher w/w. Over the course of the week, strong performances across MTNN (+2.60% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+7.02% w/w) and GTCO (+10.83% w/w) were sufficient to offset the selloff in WAPCO (-5.62% w/w), UBA (-0.69% w/w) and DANGSUGAR (-2.76% w/w). Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 4.16 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦283.29 billion w/w to close at ₦24.23 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session with the value of transactions up by 45.76 per cent. A total of 146.68 million shares valued at ₦1.24 billion were exchanged in 3,028 deals. TRANSCORP (+0.91%) led the volume chart with 24.36 million units traded while FBNH (+3.77%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦237.35 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.55-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. NB (+10.00%) topped sixteen (16) others on the gainer’s table, while FIDSON (-9.34%) led ten (10) others on the laggard’s log

