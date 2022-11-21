ngx NGX
Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index ends strong, up 1.19%

In the last trading session of the week, the domestic bourse ended the week on a positive note as the All-Share Index closed 1.09 per cent stronger to settle at 44,492.73 points. Gains in telco heavyweight, MTNN (+4.79%) as well as recovery in Tier-1 banks, ZENITHBANK (+0.23%) and GTCO (+2.37%) pushed the broader index into positive terrain. Having gained in three (3) of five (5) trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 1.19 per cent higher w/w. Over the course of the week, strong performances across MTNN (+2.60% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+7.02% w/w) and GTCO (+10.83% w/w) were sufficient to offset the selloff in WAPCO (-5.62% w/w), UBA (-0.69% w/w) and DANGSUGAR (-2.76% w/w). Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 4.16 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦283.29 billion w/w to close at ₦24.23 trillion. Analysis of Friday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session  with the value of transactions up by 45.76 per cent. A total of 146.68 million shares valued at ₦1.24 billion were exchanged in 3,028 deals. TRANSCORP (+0.91%) led the volume chart with 24.36 million units traded while FBNH (+3.77%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦237.35 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.55-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. NB (+10.00%) topped sixteen (16) others on the gainer’s table, while FIDSON (-9.34%) led ten (10) others on the laggard’s log

 

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
Proliferation of ponzi schemes, illegal fund managers worry SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is concerned about the resurgence of ponzi schemes and illegal fund managers luring undiscerning investors with promises of huge returns. Despite repeated warning by the Commission, it said the unlawful schemes were enjoying unrestrained patronage from Nigerian populace, thus making it a concern for regulators in the financial sector. […]
Crude oil sale: 49 firms screened out of ongoing contracts

Forty nine firms have already been screened out of the race for Nigeria’s 2020/2022 crude oil sale contracts as the deals hot up. Over 339 companies were earlier unveiled by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to have submitted bids for the contracts. New Telegraph gathered at the weekend that 49 of the firms fell […]
Nigeria ranks fifth in Africa’s air cargo movement

IMBALANCE Nigeria imports more than she exports   With 204, 649 tonnes of cargo, Nigeria’s Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has been ranked among top five air cargo airports in Africa in 2001 coming behind Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya, with 363, 204 tonnes of cargo, Cairo International Airport, Egypt (333,536 tonnes), Oliver Reginald International […]

