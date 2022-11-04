nngx
Business

Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index sheds 0.10%

Posted on

The domestic equities yesterday shed some of the previous gains as the benchmark All-Share Index closed 0.10 per cent weaker at 44,239.49 points. Losses in ZENITHBANK (-0.25%) and FBNH (-1.00%) were the main drivers of the market performance. Nonetheless, the market remains on track for a weekly gain. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 3.57 per cent, with the market capitalisation down by ₦24.12 billion to close at ₦24.10 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 24.86 per cent.

A total of 215.15 million shares valued at ₦1.91 billion were exchanged in 3,389 deals. ACCESSCORP (+0.63%) led the volume and value charts with 112.33m units traded in deals worth ₦892.56 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 2-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. UNILEVER (-8.29%) topped 15 others on the laggard’s table, while UPDCREIT (+9.09%) led seven others on the leader’s log.

 

Our Reporters

