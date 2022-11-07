ngx NGX
Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index up 0.81%

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

 

The Lagos bourse rounded off the week recouping some previous session losses as the benchmark index gained 7bps to settle at 44,269.18 points. Buying interest in GEREGU (+8.21%) and UBA (+2.94%) was the sole drivers of the market’s performance.

Having gained in two of five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 0.81 per cent higher w/w, ending two consecutive weekly losses. Over the course of the week, gains in DANGCEM (+8.84% w/w), BUACEMENT (+2.86% w/w) and GEREGU (+4.35% w/w) offset losses in SEPLAT (-8.33% w/w), BUAFOODS (-4.12% w/w) and MTNN (-0.51% w/w), keeping the broader index from a bear market.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.63 per cent, while the market capitalization gained ₦204.00bn w/w to close at ₦24.11 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover  settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 132.0 per cent. A total of 663.82 million shares valued at ₦4.42bn were exchanged in 3,417 deals.

FTNCOCOA (+9.68%) led the volume chart with 350.24m units traded, while ACCESSCORP (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.52 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CUSTODIAN (-9.23%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s table, while FTNCOCOA (+9.68%) led 11 others on the laggard’s log.

 

