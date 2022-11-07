Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX All-Share Index up 0.81%

The Lagos bourse rounded off the week recouping some previous session losses as the benchmark index gained 7bps to settle at 44,269.18 points. Buying interest in GEREGU (+8.21%) and UBA (+2.94%) was the sole drivers of the market’s performance.

Having gained in two of five trading sessions this week, the ASI closed 0.81 per cent higher w/w, ending two consecutive weekly losses. Over the course of the week, gains in DANGCEM (+8.84% w/w), BUACEMENT (+2.86% w/w) and GEREGU (+4.35% w/w) offset losses in SEPLAT (-8.33% w/w), BUAFOODS (-4.12% w/w) and MTNN (-0.51% w/w), keeping the broader index from a bear market.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.63 per cent, while the market capitalization gained ₦204.00bn w/w to close at ₦24.11 trillion. Analysis of the market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 132.0 per cent. A total of 663.82 million shares valued at ₦4.42bn were exchanged in 3,417 deals.

FTNCOCOA (+9.68%) led the volume chart with 350.24m units traded, while ACCESSCORP (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦1.52 billion.

Market breadth closed negative at a 1.08-to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CUSTODIAN (-9.23%) topped twelve (12) others on the laggard’s table, while FTNCOCOA (+9.68%) led 11 others on the laggard’s log.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...