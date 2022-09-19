Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX Benchmark Index drops 0.44%

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.44 per cent to close the week at 49,475.42 and N26.686 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while, the NGX ASeM and NGX Growth indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 719.398 million shares worth N8.004 billion in 17,444 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 949.819 million shares valued at N9.329 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,525 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 411.407 million shares valued at N3.943 billion traded in 9,471 deals; thus contributing 57.19 per cent and 49.26 per cent to the total equity turnover vol- ume and value respectively. The ICT Industry followed with 177.815 million shares worth N955.781 million in 1,573 deals.

The third place was the Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 36.577 million shares worth N2.332 billion in 2,425 deals. Trading in the top three equities namely Courteville Business Solutions Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 278.293 million shares worth N1.984 billion in 3,038 deals, contributing 38.68 per cent and 24.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 22 equities in the previous week. Thirty-nine equities depreciated in price higher than 36 in the previous week, while 104 equities remained unchanged higher than 98 equities recorded in the previous week.

