Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX investors lose 2.339bn

A total turnover of 1.195 billion shares worth N12.924 billion in 19,305 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), in contrast to a total of 914.443 million shares valued at N15.263 billion that exchanged hands last week in 18,021 deals.

 

This indicated 2.339 billion naira loss week-on-week. The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.017 billion shares valued at N5.685 billion traded in 10,107 deals; thus contributing 85.09 per cent and 43.99 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT Industry followed with 37.063 million shares worth N4.575 billion in 1,996 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 35.184 million shares worth N1.209 billion in 2,471 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Bank Plc., Fidelity Bank Plc and Access Holdings Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 540.056 million shares worth N1.499 billion in 2,179 deals, contributing 45.18% and 11.60  per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A total of 7,811 units valued at 837,295.25 were traded this week in 25 deals compared with a total of 6,968 units valued at N894,205.74 transacted last week in 17 deals. The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.73 per cent to close the week at 50,045.83 and N26.994 trillion respectively

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX- Growth Index which depreciated by 0.51 per cent while, the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat. Forty-three equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 27 equities in the previous week.

 

Twenty-one equities depreciated in price lower than 38 in the previous week, while 92 equities remained unchanged higher than 91 equities recorded in the previous week.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
