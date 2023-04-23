Weekly Wrap-Up: NGX sustains bearish run on mixed sentiments

Sell sentiments in some of the mid and large tickets in Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) last week continued for the sixth straight week of negative performance as the benchmark index tanked by 1.04 per cent week on week to 51,355.74 points. Mirgan Securities Limited noted that its sentiments remained despite the rekindled buying interest of investors with increased bargain-hunting activities as well as more position-taking ahead of more Q1 corporate earnings inflow has been witnessed recently in the local bourse. It said the downward slide was primarily due to sell pressures on MTNN (-6.7%), amid strong bargain hunting on ACCESSCORP (+11.9%) and TRANSCORP (+45.0%). Cordros Securities said: “We observed strong buying interest in TRANSCORP, supported by positive reactions to the recent announcement of the acquisition of a significant stake (5.52%) in the company by one of Nigeria’s prominent billionaires, Femi Otedola.” The All-Share Index shed 1.0 per cent w/w, with the MTD and YTD returns settling at -5.3 per cent and +0.2 per cent, respectively. Analysing activity levels, traded volume and value improved by 41.2 per cent w/w and 45.6 per cent w/w, respectively, with TRANSCORP accounting for about 30.7 per cent and 16.2 per cent of the total trading volume and value. Elsewhere, sectoral performance was largely bearish, following declines in the Banking (-2.5%), Oil and Gas (-1.4%), and Industrial Goods (-0.2%) indices and gains in the Insurance (+1.4%) and Consumer Goods (+0.2%) indices.

It forcast that “in the coming week, we expect the NGX’s floor to be flooded with results as the Q1-23 earnings season commences in full swing. Thus, we expect decent earnings releases across board to temper selling activities and support positive sentiments on the bourse. In the medium term, we expect investors’ sentiments to be influenced by developments in the macroeconomic landscape and the movement of yields in the fixed-income space. “Overall, we reiterate the need for positioning in only fundamentally sound stocks as the weak macro environment remains a significant headwind for corporate earnings.” The market opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday April 21, 2023 and Monday April 24, 2023 as public holidays to mark the Eid el-Fitr celebration.