Weekly Wrap-Up: Sell-off in MTNN drives performance

ASI up 0:12%

In the last trading session of last week, the domestic bourse reversed some of the week’s gains by 0.18 per cent to close at 52,657.88 points. Sell-off in telco heavyweight, MTNN (-1.75%), was the main driver of the market’s overall performance. Having gained in two of five trading sessions in week, the ASI closed 0.12 per cent higher w/w, extending gains for the third consecutive week. Over the course of the week, while DANGCEM (+0.72% w/w), ZENITHBANK (+1.84% w/w) and GTCO (+1.45% w/w) recorded gains, MTNN (-2.13% w/w), WAPCO (-0.20% w/w) and NB (-9.69% w/w) drove the week’s loss.

Consequently, the year-todate (YTD) return rose to 2.74 per cent, while the market capitalisation gained ₦34.43 billion w/w to close at ₦28.68 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 15.93 per cent. A total of 171.11 million shares valued at ₦2.34 billion were exchanged in 3,599 deals. FIDELITYBK (+1.31%) led the volume chart with 26.64 million units traded while MTNN (-1.75%) led the value chart in deals worth ₦407.50 million. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.82-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. CAP (+9.83%) topped 19 others on the gainer’s table, while CUTIX (-8.11%) led 10 others on the laggard’s log.

 

