Faith

Weep no more, God will answer your prayers

The present world is characterized by ups and downs and the Christians are the worst hit because they will want to go the right means to achieving their heart desires.

 

As a result of the difficulties Christians are passing through, they cry continuously.

 

Many are faced with problem of sudden death of loved ones, affliction of sicknesses, unemployment, and disappointments in businesses, leading to poverty and lack, barrenness and all other things that make life difficult and unbearable. As a result of all these the children of God are crying bitterly.

 

This was the case with the Israelites while in the house of bondage in Egypt but God’s hand of deliverance held them and brought them out with eagle’s wings. In that way God will intervene in your situation telling you not to cry again.

 

He did it in favour of the widow of Nain as He raised the only son from the dead. The Bible presents it thus in Luke 7:11-16 saying, “And it came to pass the day after, that he went into a city called Nain; and many of his disciples went with him, and much people.

 

Now when he came nigh to the gate of the city, behold, there was a dead man carried out, the only son of his mother, and she was a widow: and much people of the city was with her. And when the Lord saw her, he had compassion on her, and said unto her,

 

Weep not. And he came and touched the bier: and they that bare him stood still. And he said, Young man, I say unto thee,

 

Arise. And he that was dead sat up, and began to speak. And he delivered him to his mother. And there came a fear on all: and they glorified God, saying, That a great prophet is risen up among us; and, That God hath visited his people”.

 

By raising this young man from the dead, our Lord Jesus Christ has wiped the tears of this widow, restoring hope to her life. When God arrives in any scene the problems therein no matter how difficult it might be will be solved. It is in that manner

 

He asked the widow not to cry any more. God does not discriminate in the demonstration of His power whosoever that is in need and faithfully calls Him will have an answer.

 

Whatever problem that is confronting you should be presented to Him for solution and He will surely give attention to it.

 

Again, in Matthew 9:27-30 it is written, “And when Jesus departed thence, two blind men followed him, crying, and saying, Thou Son of David, have mercy on us.

 

And when he was come into the house, the blind men came to him: and Jesus saith unto them, Believe ye that I am able to do this? They said unto him, Yea, Lord. Then touched he their eyes, saying,

 

According to your faith be it unto you. And their eyes were opened; and Jesus straitly charged them, saying, See that no man know it”. Our Lord Jesus Christ came to seek the people that are lost.

Any man that is blind is physically lost because a blind man does not see the happenings within the environment. Hence when they noticed the coming of Jesus Christ they cried onto Him for the restoration of their sight.

 

Our Lord Jesus Christ has stopped the cry of these blind men by healing them of blindness. Whatever may be your problem do not cry rather look unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith.

 

The Bible advises in Psalm 121:1-3 by saying, “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber”. God is our help who answers our prayers in time of trouble, call unto Him and He will help you wipe away your tears in Jesus name.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
